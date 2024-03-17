(Bloomberg) -- Shift4 Payments Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman said bids from potential suitors have failed to “sufficiently value” the payments firm.

The company received “multiple offers” above its current share price but its board determined that none adequately valued the business or its future, according to a memo to staff Friday seen by Bloomberg News.

In a letter to shareholders last year, Isaacman said the company was “actively exploring strategic opportunities and alternatives that will reduce distractions and serve our company, employees and shareholders best.”

A representative for Shift4 didn’t reply to messages seeking comment.

Shift4’s stock surged 12% on Feb. 28 after Reuters reported that competitors Fiserv Inc. and Amadeus IT Group SA were vying to acquire the firm. Amadeus said a day later that it wasn’t interested. The shares have slumped 9.8% since, closing Friday at $77.50 apiece.

