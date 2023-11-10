(Bloomberg) -- The Kenyan shilling fell to a fresh low against the dollar on Friday after President William Ruto reiterated plans to prematurely redeem a part of a $2 billion eurobond due in June, even as the country struggles with foreign exchange flows.

The currency touched 154.43 shillings, on track for a 1.3% drop this week, marking the sharpest decline since the week ending March 3. The unit has lost more than 19% this year, and could be headed for its worst annual performance since 2008, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Kenya will settle $300 million of the eurobond next month, Ruto announced on Thursday. That amount is smaller than the $500 million to $1 billion of buybacks that the government has previously indicated, raising questions as to whether it’s struggling to raise the financing.

Ruto has suggested using Kenya’s foreign-exchange reserves to help make the payment, even though these are limited and the country needs them to pay for imports.

Yields on the eurobond rose 13 basis points to 15.77% by 10:32 a.m. in London, after jumping 53 basis points on Thursday.

It “would potentially be viewed negatively” if Kenya draws its international reserves for repayments, according to Yvette Babb, currency portfolio manager at William Blair. “The market will continue to seek confirmation of the Kenya’s ability to refinance the remaining $1.7 billion at reasonable cost,” she said in an emailed response to questions.

Ruto didn’t spell out where the money was coming from, but said he had mobilized “a broad coalition of bilateral development partners, multilateral banks and other agencies,” to pitch in.

The buyback “still leaves a large chunk to be paid,” said Patrick Curran, a senior economist at Tellimer in London. “So additional buybacks ahead of the June 2024 maturity would give markets more confidence in Kenya’s ability and willingness to pay.”

Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings have warned that any redemption below par value would constitute an economic loss to investors and could be treated as a default.

