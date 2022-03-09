(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. faces a hefty $2.5 billion in bond obligations coming due this year just as delayed repayments on trust products fuel concern about its capacity to navigate a credit crunch.

That includes $2.2 billion in maturities and nearly $300 million in interest in the securities including local and offshore notes. The bulk of the obligations mature through the third quarter.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the luxury developer’s upcoming debt payments amid rising concern over the firm’s financial health. Shimao’s credit rating was cut to CCC by Fitch Ratings last week over rising refinancing risks. The borrower’s dollar bonds are trading at distressed levels, with its note due 2024 trading at about 23 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.

Shimao also has to repay more than 12 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) of trust products this year, whose creditors mainly include Citic Trust Co. and China Credit Trust Co., according to people familiar with the matter. The data include trusts sold to retail investors and excludes so-called single trusts, which are issued privately and make up the bulk of developer financing through such products.

Shimao has sought extensions on several trust product payments since early this year, but has not released details of any terms. The final payment size may change.

Shimao declined a Bloomberg request for comment.

These are the firm’s upcoming bond obligations, according to Bloomberg-compiled data:

Offshore bonds:

$6 million interest due March 16

HK$35 million interest due May 2

$1 billion note maturing, $23.8 million interest due July 3

$15 million interest July 11

$6.9 million interest July 13

$28 million interest July 15

$19.5 million interest due July 16

$13 million interest July 30

$30.6 million interest due Aug. 21

$6 million interest due Sept. 16

HK$3.1 billion convertible note, HK$34.6 million interest due Oct. 31, convertible until Oct. 17

Local bonds:

50 million yuan interest due March 16

999.5 million yuan note maturing, 46.4 million yuan interest due March 19

54.9 million yuan interest March 25

109.2 million yuan interest March 25

18.5 million yuan interest due April 26

35.2 million yuan interest due May 6

99.2 million yuan interest May 11

500 million yuan note maturing, 20.8 million yuan interest due May 22

1 billion yuan note maturing, 37.6 million yuan interest due July 7

105.3 million yuan interest Aug. 27

500 million yuan note maturing, 20 million yuan interest due Sept. 1

43 million yuan interest Sept. 19

500 million yuan note maturing, 19.7 million yuan interest due Sept. 24

534.2 million yuan note maturing, 22.2 million yuan interest due Oct. 16

1 billion yuan note maturing, 42.4 million yuan interest due Oct. 21

38.7 million yuan interest Nov. 11

48 million yuan interest Nov. 11

