(Bloomberg) -- A ship has been refloated after running aground in the Suez Canal and briefly disrupting traffic in the waterway that’s vital for global trade.

The M/V Glory is being towed by tugboats, the Suez Canal Authority said around 10 a.m. Egypt time.

The roughly 20 ships that were stopped from travelling south through the canal will resume their voyages with minor delays at 11 a.m., Leth Agencies, which provides services to vessels going through the Suez, said in a tweet.

The M/V Glory is a bulk carrier, meaning it transports unpackaged cargo such as grains. It’s just over half the length of the Ever Given, the massive ship that blocked the Suez in 2021. The Ever Given was stuck partly because it was longer than the width of the canal.

The M/V Glory had experienced a “sudden technical failure,” according to the SCA.

The Suez was blocked for almost a week in 2021 when the 400-meter-long (1,312 feet) Ever Given container ship got stick lengthwise across the waterway, backing up marine traffic in both directions. The incident roiled global shipping markets and trade.

The M/V Glory is 225 meters long, according to the website of Greek operator Target Marine SA. The canal itself is roughly 300 meters wide.

--With assistance from Salma El Wardany.

(Updates with details on refloating.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.