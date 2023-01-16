(Bloomberg) --

Turkey shut its vital Bosphorus Strait to shipping early Monday after a vessel wedged itself on the banks of the waterway that connects the Black Sea to global markets.

Tugboats have been dispatched to shift the stranded bulk carrier, named MKK-1, an official at Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said. A picture of the vessel appeared to show it at a slight angle on the side of the strait.

The ship’s steering failed en route from Ukraine to Istanbul and it got stuck at about 7:30 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the Istanbul Governorate. It’s carrying peas, data from the Black Sea Grain Initiative show.

Such incidents in the Bosphorus are usually resolved within hours. Yet it’s a reminder of Turkey’s longstanding concern about maritime mishaps in waters that are important for tourism — and serve as the vista for some of the country’s prime real estate.

Ankara recently prevented oil tankers sailing from Russia from passing the strait because of insurance concerns related to sanctions. It relented only once it received proof the vessels were covered against risks including spills and collisions.

No spill from the MKK-1 was reported.

--With assistance from Alaric Nightingale, Kevin Varley and Megan Durisin.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.