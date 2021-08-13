(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares The delta variant’s blow to China’s economy deepened in the past two weeks, according to high-frequency data tracked by Bloomberg Economics. The effects of flooding and delta also are starting to show up in China’s prices

Rising Covid-19 cases and a slow pace of vaccinations will likely prolong the labor-market crisis in Southeast Asia, according to the International Labour Organization

It seems like Japan’s big recovery is always a quarter away -- a dynamic that’s playing out again ahead of Monday’s GDP release

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a snap election this weekend, seeking to capitalize on polls showing his Liberal Party with a large enough lead to retake a majority in Canada’s legislature

Low U.S. government bond yields exaggerate the fiscal space available for deficit spending because Federal Reserve purchases are distorting market prices, the Institute of International Finance said

Mexico’s central bank needs to be cautious on inflation given how unpredictable the Covid-19 crisis has been, Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said after Banxico raised borrowing costs for a second straight meeting

Brazilian policy makers will do whatever it takes to bring inflation expectations back to target, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said

Peru raised its key interest rate for the first time in five years after inflation accelerated faster than expected and political turmoil sank the currency

Representatives of Venezuela’s government and opposition parties are expected to sign an agreement that will kick off months of wide-ranging negotiations aimed at ending a five-year political impasse and addressing the nation’s economic collapse

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.