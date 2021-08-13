Aug 13, 2021
Shipping Concerns, Waiting for Recovery, Inflation Woes: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares
- The delta variant’s blow to China’s economy deepened in the past two weeks, according to high-frequency data tracked by Bloomberg Economics.
- The effects of flooding and delta also are starting to show up in China’s prices
- Rising Covid-19 cases and a slow pace of vaccinations will likely prolong the labor-market crisis in Southeast Asia, according to the International Labour Organization
- It seems like Japan’s big recovery is always a quarter away -- a dynamic that’s playing out again ahead of Monday’s GDP release
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a snap election this weekend, seeking to capitalize on polls showing his Liberal Party with a large enough lead to retake a majority in Canada’s legislature
- Low U.S. government bond yields exaggerate the fiscal space available for deficit spending because Federal Reserve purchases are distorting market prices, the Institute of International Finance said
- Mexico’s central bank needs to be cautious on inflation given how unpredictable the Covid-19 crisis has been, Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said after Banxico raised borrowing costs for a second straight meeting
- Brazilian policy makers will do whatever it takes to bring inflation expectations back to target, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said
- Peru raised its key interest rate for the first time in five years after inflation accelerated faster than expected and political turmoil sank the currency
- Representatives of Venezuela’s government and opposition parties are expected to sign an agreement that will kick off months of wide-ranging negotiations aimed at ending a five-year political impasse and addressing the nation’s economic collapse
