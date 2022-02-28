(Bloomberg) -- A.P Moller-Maersk A/S, one of the world’s largest transport companies, said it considers halting bookings to and from Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

Maersk may make the decision as it monitors the safety of its employees as well as the “ever-evolving sanctions and restrictions imposed against Russia,” the Copenhagen-based shipping line said in a note to customers on Monday.

The company, which controls about 17% of the world’s container fleet, said it will do its “utmost” to deliver cargo already on the water to the intended destinations. A suspension would cover both land and sea-based cargo, said Maersk, which in recent years has expanded its rail services across Russia.

Hapag-Lloyd AG said last week it stopped taking orders for Ukraine cargo and instituted a “temporary booking suspension” for shipments into and out of Russia.

