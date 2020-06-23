(Bloomberg) --

Greece-based ONEX Shipyards, a member of New York-based Onex Technologies, and Israel Shipyards signed June 16 a strategic industrial partnership for the co-production of the Themistocles Corvette, Onex said in an emailed statement.

The Themistocles corvette vessel aims to cover the border surveillance needs of the Eastern Mediterranean, Onex said. Additionally, the two companies are working closely together for the international development and promotion of Themistocles having as main hubs of production Greece and Israel.

