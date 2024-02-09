(Bloomberg) -- Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. said its sales in China are recovering as shoppers move past concerns about the release of treated radioactive water at Fukushima.

The company expects a 5% increase in sales in China this year, with demand to fully recover from the second quarter, according to a post-earnings briefing Friday. Sales in the country are forecast to reach ¥253 billion ($1.7 billion) this year, about quarter of its total expected revenue of ¥1 trillion, it said.

Shiseido’s shares slumped 34% last year, including a late-year selloff sparked by the firm slashing its profit forecast as Japan’s release of water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean sparked a backlash in China. Core operating profit dropped 22% to ¥39.8 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, it said.

The firm gave a more upbeat outlook for the year ahead. It forecast full-year core operating profit to rise 38% to ¥55 billion on a sales rebound and as it cuts costs, though that’s lower than the ¥68.5 billion estimated by analysts.

