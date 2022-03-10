(Bloomberg) -- The shock departure of Reserve Bank of Australia No.2 Guy Debelle has reignited talk of a shake-up at the institution at a time when policy makers are struggling with inflation and global fallout from war in Ukraine.

Economists see Assistant Governors Luci Ellis and Christopher Kent among the leading internal candidates to fill Debelle’s oversized shoes, which would also put them on track to one day take over as governor. Others say it’s time for an external appointment ahead of an expected formal review of the central bank.

“There are multiple strong internal candidates, but it’s up to the treasurer whether he wants to choose one of them or he wants to choose someone outside the bank,” Governor Philip Lowe said Friday in response to questions at a banking conference in Sydney.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government will announce a replacement in “due course,” without providing any details on the process or timeframe for an appointment. Until then, the seat on the RBA’s policy-setting board held by the deputy governor -- who finishes up on March 16 -- is likely to remain vacant.

“They could look at key senior people from other central banks around the globe. It will have to be someone with practical monetary policy experience,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “If that happens it will have bipartisan support.”

The decision by Debelle, seen as Lowe’s natural successor, to quit may in turn result in the governor staying on for an additional three years when his current term expires in September 2023. That would allow his new deputy time to acquaint themselves with the upper echelons of the bank and see Lowe at the helm for 10 years, like his two predecessors.

The government may want to increase gender diversity on the board, which would makes Ellis and fellow Assistant Governor Michele Bullock frontrunners.

That idea gained further traction when shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers, who wants to be consulted on the appointment given the proximity to an election, said Debelle’s departure “represents an important opportunity for renewal, and to promote more women into the most senior ranks in particular.”

Five Assistants

The RBA has five assistant governors who advise the central bank chief and the board. Kent, Ellis and Bullock have each held their respective roles since 2016.

Kent was previously assistant governor for economics, while Ellis headed the bank’s financial stability department. Bullock was assistant governor for currency and business services between 2010 and 2016, before taking on her current role overseeing the financial system.

“We’ve got a deep reservoir of expertise,” Lowe said today, adding he hoped a decision is made before the government’s caretaker provisions begin for an election due by the end of May.

“They want to make sure that they pick the best person and they’ll have to go through their processes,” the governor said. “But if they need to take longer, they need to take longer.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.