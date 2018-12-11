(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The shock exit of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel has rocked markets as it adds to risks in the South Asian giant, which already is fraught with election uncertainty; ex-official fears that the government might next raid RBI’s capital; here’s a QuickTake to catch up on all the drama

Buying time. By pulling a parliamentary vote on Brexit Prime Minister Theresa May looks to be running down the clock in hopes that a no-deal departure will change some minds; meanwhile, U.K. assets are slumping on the news

Stimulus or no. There’s a lot to weigh in the Chinese central bank’s decision on where to take stimulus as the economy slows; here’s our guide

Upbeat attitude. American companies are looking toward a brighter 2019, even as an escalation in trade tensions looms

Lunchtime read. Here’s how Asia fell out of love with China’s Belt and Road Initiative

