(Bloomberg) --

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party has lost power in the state of South Australia after a major swing to the center-left opposition, a dire warning for the federal government that’s due hold an election in less than two months.

The progressive Labor Party will take power in South Australia, a state of more than 1.7 million people, after Liberal Premier Steven Marshall conceded following an election on Saturday. While Australia’s state and territories are governed separately from the federal government, the loss in South Australia will be a disappointment and a concern for Morrison.

The Australian government must hold a national election on or before May 21 and has trailed Labor in multiple opinion polls in the first three months of 2022.

Like Morrison, South Australian leader Marshall had attempted to deflect criticism of his Covid-19 response by campaigning on his government’s strong economic performance. Marshall is the first Australian government leader to lose their position at an election since the beginning of the pandemic, another concerning sign for Morrison.

Morrison’s Liberal National coalition party now controls only two of Australia’s eight states and territories -- New South Wales and Tasmania.

To be sure, state elections in Australia don’t always predict results at a national level. Six months after a landslide win for the Labor Party at the state election in Victoria in November 2018, Morrison won a surprise win against them at the federal election in May 2019.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.