Shooting at Cockfight in Michoacan, Mexico, Kills at Least 19
(Bloomberg) -- At least 19 people were killed in a shooting Sunday night in Mexico’s Michoacan state, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
The prosecutor’s office was informed at 10:30 p.m. local time of an incident at a clandestine cockfight in the town of Las Tinajas that resulted in the death of 16 men and three women with gunshot wounds.
While overall murder rates have fallen in Mexico in recent months -- homicides dropped 14.2% in February compared the same month in 2021 -- pitched battles among cartels in states like Michoacan have led to mass killings. At the beginning of March, the government confirmed another shooting in Michoacan that left 17 people dead.
Several people were injured in the latest shooting and were sent to local hospitals. The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the incident.
