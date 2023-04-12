(Bloomberg) -- A firing incident took place at an Indian army base near the border with Pakistan, leaving four soldiers dead, according to a military statement.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning at the Bathinda Military Station and the area has been cordoned and sealed off, the statement from the army’s southwestern command said. Few other details were immediately known.

Bathinda is a key base in India’s western military theatre. It houses over 10,000 soldiers comprising infantry, tank and missile regiments and a fighter air base.

