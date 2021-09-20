30m ago
Shooting at Russia’s Perm University Kills Five, Injures Six
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A shooting at the Perm State University in Russia killed five and wounded at least six, according to the country’s Investigative Committee.
The numbers are still being clarified, according to a statement on the law enforcement agency’s website. A criminal case has been opened.
Reports differ on whether the shooter was apprehended or killed during a firefight, the Interfax news service said, citing university and law enforcement representatives.
