(Bloomberg) -- A shooting at the Perm State University in Russia killed five and wounded at least six, according to the country’s Investigative Committee.

The numbers are still being clarified, according to a statement on the law enforcement agency’s website. A criminal case has been opened.

Reports differ on whether the shooter was apprehended or killed during a firefight, the Interfax news service said, citing university and law enforcement representatives.

