Shooting Death of Black Man by New Jersey Police Going to Grand Jury

(Bloomberg) -- A grand jury will investigate the shooting death of an African-American man by New Jersey state police on May 23, two days before George Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Governor Phil Murphy said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal today will release footage of the shooting death of Maurice Gordon, a 28-year-old unarmed black man, by an unidentified state trooper on the Garden State Parkway. Grewal has completed an initial investigation, Murphy said.

“I have full confidence in the attorney general,” Murphy said. “This matter will be presented to a grand jury.”

Gordon, of Poughkeepsie, New York, was pulled over on the parkway in Bass River, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) south of Manhattan. A 2019 law signed by Murphy requires the attorney general’s office to investigate deaths involving law enforcement.

