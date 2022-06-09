(Bloomberg) -- There were more shootings at US elementary schools than at high schools in the most recent academic year, data show.

Of the 145 schools that saw at least one shooting in the 2020-21 school year, 59 were elementary schools, according to data from the Center for Homeland Defense and Security analyzed by the National Center for Education Statistics. In the same period, shootings occurred at 57 high schools and 21 middle schools, as well as at eight schools that didn’t provide grade information.

It was the highest number of shootings at elementary schools in the history of the data set, which dates back to the 2000-01 year. The database defines school shootings as “all incidents in which a gun is brandished or fired or a bullet hits school property for any reason.” School shootings occurred at 69 high schools in the 2019-20 school year, the highest number of shootings for a single category.

Shootings disproportionately affect schools with higher proportions of students of color, and Black students in particular, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures. The group tracked at least 202 school shootings at schools, colleges and universities in 2021, which spans parts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. Everytown for Gun Safety is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.

In the wake of the May massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as the mass shootings at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, California, students and activists have continued to stage walkouts and rallies to demand change. The advocacy group March For Our Lives, which was founded by students who survived a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is planning to rally for gun restrictions on June 11. They will be joined by leaders from the two main teachers unions — the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association — as well as US Representative Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri. “Any normalization of any of these school shootings is horrible, and we have to resist that,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten. She pointed to data that show gun violence as the leading cause of death for children and teens 19 and under in 2020.

“There's a lot of warning signs here that say we have to do something that is common sense, that will reduce the incidence of gun violence in America,’’ said Weingarten. "Other countries have done it. We have to do it.”

