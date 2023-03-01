(Bloomberg) -- Violence and abuse against shop staff in the UK has almost doubled on pre-pandemic levels as cases of theft become more common.

Employees at retailers faced more than 850 incidents of abuse a day in the year to March 2022 compared with 450 cases a day in the year to March 2020, according to the British Retail Consortium. Since the cost of living crisis began, the BRC has heard anecdotally that incidents have got “progressively worse.”

Cases of abuse spiked during the pandemic, with consumers taking out their frustrations over mask requirements and social distancing. The higher cost of living has made shoplifting more common and store workers have faced more violence and threats when trying to intervene.

Retail trade union Usdaw recently warned that supermarkets rationing sales of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers will likely lead to further violence against shop staff who have to enforce the limits.

Thousands of workers are being “shouted at, spat on, threatened and hit at work,” according to the Retail Trust, a charity which helps store workers.

“They are extremely anxious, being forced to take time off or even quitting their jobs as a result,” said Chris Brook-Carter, the Retail Trust’s chief executive officer.

Theft

Theft was already a problem before inflation took off, with 8 million incidents of thieving in the year to March 2022, amounting to £953 million ($1.15 billion) of stolen goods. Retailers spent £715 million on crime prevention in the period.

The BRC said the level of violence faced by retail workers is “disturbing.” Last year more than 100 retailers called on British police to focus on retail crime due to rising levels of abuse and anti-social behavior.

“The pandemic has normalized appalling levels of violent and abusive behavior against retail workers,” said Helen Dickinson, the BRC’s chief executive officer. “While a confrontation may be over in minutes, for many victims, their families and colleagues, the physical and emotional impact can last a lifetime.”

