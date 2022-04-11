Shopify aims to shield Lutke's voting power, plans 10-for-1 split

Shopify Inc. announced a number of proposed changes to its governance and share structure on Monday, including a new class of shares it wants to create to ensure its founder and chief executive, Tobi Lütke, can be shielded from short-termism.

In a release, the Canadian e-commerce company announced it wants to create a new Founder share that would effectively ensure Lütke controls 40 per cent of Shopify’s total voting power.

The proposal is subject to a sunset clause that would be triggered if he is no longer serving as an executive, director or consultant whose primary assignment is Shopify. The arrangement also requires Lütke to retain a stake equivalent to at least 30 per cent of the company’s Class B shares, each of which has 10 votes.

“These changes will enhance Shopify's strategic flexibility and ability to pursue value-enhancing organic and external opportunities. Tobi is key to supporting and executing Shopify's strategic vision and this proposal ensures his interests are aligned with long-term shareholder value creation,” said Robert Ashe, Shopify’s lead independent director, in the release.

Shopify added that if shareholders approval the proposal, then John Phillips — who sits on the company’s board — would convert all the Class B shares held by him and his wife into Class A shares. According to the company, that conversion would results in total Class A voting power rising to 59 per cent from 49 per cent.

“My fellow directors and I are confident that shareholder approval of this proposal will provide Shopify with new tools to position the Company for long-term success as it builds on its impressive track record of value creation with Tobi at the helm,” Phillips said in a release.

Shopify also announced its board of directors has proposed at 10-for-1 stock split. The company’s shares have been taken for a wild ride during the pandemic. After soaring almost 367 per cent from mid-March 2020 to their high last November, they shed almost two-thirds of their value since then through the close of trading Friday.

Both proposals are subject to shareholder approval at Shopify’s annual meeting on June 7.