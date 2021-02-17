Shopify Inc. posted another blockbuster quarter, beating analyst forecasts on sales and earnings, and said it expects revenue to grow “rapidly” this year -- though at a lower rate than in 2020.

Gross merchandise value -- the broadest measure of product sales flowing through Shopify’s platform -- was US$41.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 99 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier, helped by soaring demand for online shopping during the global pandemic. Full -year GMV was US$119.6 billion.

“Our outlook coming into 2021 assumes that as countries roll out vaccines in 2021 and populations are able to move about more freely, the overall economic environment will likely improve, some consumer spending will likely rotate back to offline retail and services,” the company said in the earnings statement. That means “a more normalized pace of growth,” the company said.

Shopify rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,480 in premarket trading at 7:30 a.m. in New York.

Key Insights

Canada’s most valuable company posted fourth quarter adjusted earnings of US$1.58 per share that beat analyst estimates of US$1.21 per share.

Revenue was US$977.7 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to US$505.2 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of US$910.4 million in the fourth quarter.

First quarter is expected to contribute the smallest share of full-year sales for 2021 and Q4 the largest

2021 revenue growth in subscriptions will be driven more by international merchants’ growth

Retailers from from Under Armour Inc. to Coach parent Tapestry Inc. have seen continuing strength in online sales as the pandemic lingers. That said, bricks-and-mortar retailers are still hoping for a recovery in 2021 as vaccination efforts gain momentum

Some analysts have questioned whether Shopify’s growth trajectory is sustainable once vaccinations allow shoppers to return to in-person shopping. However, big Wall Street names continue to pump billions of dollars into online retailers.

Shopify shares gained 178 per cent in 2020 and have risen 29 per cent year-to-date as of Tuesday’s close in Toronto.

Since it was founded in 2004, Shopify has expanded from a core software business, helping businesses get online quickly, to providing an array of services to companies including payments, lending, and shipping. The company went public in 2015. Its stock is up 68-fold in the last five years.