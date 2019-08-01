Shopify boosts outlook on new online offerings for merchants

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) reported second-quarter sales and a full-year revenue outlook that beat analysts’ estimates after introducing new offerings for merchants using its site to set up shops online.

Revenue grew 48 per cent in the three months ending June 30 to US$362 million, according to a statement Thursday. Analysts were projecting US$350.5 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shopify raised its 2019 revenue guidance to a range of US$1.51 billion to US$1.53 billion but kept its outlook for adjusted operating income of US$20 million to US$30 million unchanged.

“Our strong performance in the second quarter reflects the success of our ongoing activities and investments to help merchants start selling, sell more, and sell globally,” said Chief Financial Officer Amy Shapero.

The shares rose as much as 8.8 per cent in early trading in New York, reaching US$345.77 in what would be a record high if the price held into regular trading.

Shopify, one of Canada’s biggest technology companies, has been a darling among investors who have rewarded the company’s fast-growing sales and recent innovations in online checkout products. The stock has more than doubled this year, outpacing the S&P 500 and the S&P/ TSX Composite Index and trading recently near record levels. But the rally has also made it a target for short sellers, who have shorted nearly 5 per cent of the stock.

In addition to helping companies with online sales, Shopify now also offers services that compete with companies like Square Inc. at the point-of-sale in brick-and-mortar stores. In the second quarter, Shopify introduced new services such as 3D modeling for product listings and multilingual, multicurrency checkout options, as well as an upgraded point-of-sale system.

Gross merchandise volume, a key metric for e-commerce companies, increased 51 per cent to US$13.8 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were 14 cents, compared with the average analyst forecast of 3 cents. Shopify has yet to turn a profit on a GAAP basis and isn’t projected to until the end of 2020, according to analyst estimates.

And, while still notching high growth rates in sales, the 48 per cent increase in the second quarter was the slowest in Shopify’s four years as a listed company. To counter this slowdown, the company has been focusing on scaling up. In June, Shopify said that it would spend US$1 billion to create a network of fulfilment centers in the US, positioning itself as a smaller rival to Amazon’s fulfilment service.

While Shopify has said that it would be able to offset the cost of setting up a logistics network with the additional revenue the service would generate, some analysts are speculating that another share offering may be on the horizon.