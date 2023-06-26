Shopify is being tough on itself and growing up: Mark McQueen

The CEO of Shopify has vowed to fight a request for records from the Canada Revenue Agency regarding businesses that use its platform.

“I don't particularly want a fight with the CRA (Canada's tax authority)- but we got asked to backchannel them 6 years of records for all Canadian Shopify stores. This feels like low-key overreach to me. We will fight this,” Tobi Lutke wrote in a tweet on Friday.

A CRA spokesperson told CTVNews.ca on Sunday that it needs judicial authorization before requesting information from a third party about one or more "unnamed persons."

"The Canada Revenue Agency uses the information obtained through Unnamed Persons Requirements (UPRs) to identify taxpayers that may have been non-compliant, and verifies that they have appropriately reported their income and have satisfied their filing obligations under the acts administered by the CRA," their emailed statement said.

The spokesperson went on to say that the CRA takes the security and privacy of taxpayer information “very seriously” and information collected is protected according to the organization’s standards.

“The confidentiality provisions of the acts we administer prevent the CRA from commenting or disclosing taxpayer information,” the statement said.

BNNBloomberg.ca has asked Shopify and the CRA for further comment.