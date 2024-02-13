Shopify falls after saying expenses to rise more than expected

Shopify Inc. fell the most in more than a year after the Canadian e-commerce company projected higher operating costs this quarter that could crimp profit.

Operating expenses, driven by marketing outlays and employee compensation, will increase by “a low-teens percentage rate” in the first quarter, the Ottawa-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts estimated expenses would rise by less than 2 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shopify had strong sales growth throughout 2023 while cutting expenses about 20 per cent, which is why the sudden increase in spending caught investors off guard, said Gil Luria, an analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co.

The shares dropped as much as 13 per cent after more than doubling last year.

The rising costs overshadowed a decent holiday quarter. Revenue rose 24 per cent to US$2.1 billion during the period, beating the $2.08 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding one-time items, was 34 cents a share, above the 30-cent expectation.

On a call with investors, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said the company was taking advantage of marketing opportunities that it expects will pay off down the road. The company had previously been in cost-cutting mode, which is why the sudden expense increase took investors by surprise.

Shopify said that revenue in the current quarter would grow at a “low-twenties percentage rate.” The company said that would translate into a year-over-year rate in the mid-to-high twenties when adjusting for the sale of its logistics business.

The company raised software prices for online merchants earlier this month, a move that’s expected to generate more than $100 million in additional revenue this year without driving away many customers. Shopify is in its first year of a deal with Amazon.com Inc. to let merchants use its “Buy With Prime” delivery service. Shopify sold its own logistics business to freight-forwarding startup Flexport last year.

Gross merchandise volume, the overall value of merchant sales across Shopify’s systems, increased 23 per cent to $75.1 billion, above Wall Street projections of $71.6 billion.