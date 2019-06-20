Jun 20, 2019
Shopify is now more valuable than two of Canada's oldest companies
Bloomberg News,
Shopify rallies to all-time high as company moves further into Amazon territory
Canada’s Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), an e-commerce company that went public four years ago, is now more valuable than Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) -- two financial institutions that have been around for more than a century.
Shopify eclipsed the financial heavyweights in market value on Wednesday after announcing plans to spend US$1 billion setting up a network of fulfillment centers in the U.S. and upgrades to its tools merchants use to sell products.
Shopify traded at $438.24 a share at 1 p.m. in Toronto on Thursday, giving it a market value of $48.8 billion and making the 12th biggest publicly traded company in Canada. Manulife was at $46.7 billion and CIBC at $46.4 billion.
The Ottawa-based company has surged 132 per cent this year, the top-performer on the S&P/TSX and a bigger advance than any stock on the S&P 500.