Shopify posted its biggest trading day gain in more than two years

Guidance will be spotty for many tech names for the rest of this and next quarter: John Goldsmith

E-commerce platform Shopify Inc. posted its biggest trading day gain in more than two years on Thursday.

The Ottawa-based company closed up by $6.88, or 16.47 per cent, at $48.65 per share.

The last time the stock posted its highest trading day gain was on March 24, 2020, when it finished up 15.87 per cent.