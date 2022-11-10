Nov 10, 2022
Shopify posted its biggest trading day gain in more than two years
Guidance will be spotty for many tech names for the rest of this and next quarter: John Goldsmith
E-commerce platform Shopify Inc. posted its biggest trading day gain in more than two years on Thursday.
The Ottawa-based company closed up by $6.88, or 16.47 per cent, at $48.65 per share.
The last time the stock posted its highest trading day gain was on March 24, 2020, when it finished up 15.87 per cent.