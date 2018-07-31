​Shopify Q2 revenue, adjusted earnings rise above analyst estimates

OTTAWA - Shopify Inc. did better than analyst estimates in terms of revenue and adjusted earnings during the second quarter.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company reported that revenue for the three months ended June 30 was nearly $245 million, up from $151.7 million in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had estimated $234.6 million of revenue, at the high end of the company's guidance range, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Shopify also reported $2.5 million or two cents per share of adjusted net income, compared with a year-earlier loss of $1.1 million or one cent per share.

Analysts had estimated an adjusted loss of three cents per share in this year's second quarter.

In terms of generally accepted accounting principles, Shopify had an increased net loss of $24 million or 23 cents per share during the quarter -- compared with a year-earlier loss of $14 million or 15 cents per share.

Shopify shares have plunged nearly 15 per cent over the last three trading sessions while the U.S. tech sector has suffered in the wake of disappointing results from Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and Netflix Inc.

“It will be interesting to see how the market treats [Shopify] today amid a little bit more scrutiny around the tech sector,” Ryan Bushell, president of Newhaven Asset Management, told BNN Bloomberg Tuesday.

“If you look at the multiple on [Shopify’s] stock, it’s not even realistic given they’re not earning that much money on the bottom line. That’s fine in a positive market with a positive economy where people are ascribing future growth to the company, but when things get a little bit more negative, those projections – while they’re maybe overly optimistic now – they become overly pessimistic and these stocks can have significant valuation declines.”

With files from BNN Bloomberg