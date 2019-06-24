(Bloomberg) -- Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. seems to be doing everything right to fend off short sellers even as the stock enjoys a record run this year.

The shares reached an all-time high in New York on June 20, after a 137% rally in 2019 that blew past Amazon.com Inc., the S&P 500 and S&P/TSX.

It is only natural to do a second take when a rally is this strong. However, it seems the bulls are not too concerned. Short interest for the U.S.-listed shares touched a 52-week low of 1.96% of float on June 20, down from a high of 9.8% in October, according to data analytics firm IHS Markit Ltd. Even four downgrades in the last two months haven’t been enough to drag bears out of hibernation.

The latest downgrade came from Roth Capital Partners analyst Darren Aftahi, who cut his rating on the stock to neutral from buy, citing valuation. However, even the downgrade had a bullish tone, as the analyst raised his price target on the Ottawa-based company to $300 from $275. “We remain positive on its underlying business prospects,” Aftahi said. However, at current valuation “all good news is priced in, and shares are priced to perfection,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mackie Research Capital analyst Nikhil Thadani wrote in a note that given the year-to-date performance and lower short interest versus its peak, there could be some near-term pressure on the stock. However, this also could provide an “opportunistic entry points” for the investors.

The shares fell as much as 4.5% on Monday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Aoyon Ashraf in Toronto at aashraf7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brad Olesen at bolesen3@bloomberg.net, Jennifer Bissell-Linsk, Catherine Larkin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.