Shopify sees growth ahead but CEO stays skeptical about deals

The founder of Shopify Inc. says the company is focused on expanding market share as more companies move their businesses online, but will take a cautious approach to mergers or acquisitions.

“There’s a lot of reductionist thinking, especially about M&A,” Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke told analysts Friday during the third quarter conference call. “The opportunity cost of integrating is enormous. We are trying to take a broad picture perspective. This has made us potentially more careful but I also think just more realistic.”

Lutke didn’t rule out strategic deals and said the company is constantly rethinking its strategy, but added: “I’m not a huge fan of M&A for acquiring revenue.”

Shopify held a 5.9 per cent share of U.S. retail e-commerce sales in 2019, putting it ahead of all competitors except Amazon.com Inc., which had a 37 per cent share, according to the company’s quarterly presentation to investors. Ottawa-based Shopify blew past market expectations on Thursday, posting higher-than-expected revenue of US$767 million and an adjusted profit that was more than twice analyst estimates.

The shares were up 0.4 per cent to $1,369.86 as of 11:21 a.m. in Toronto.

“Key from here will be sustainability of demand from newly acquired merchants,” Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard wrote in a research note. “However, given continuation of strong merchant adds and sustained pace of transactional revenue growth into Q3, we note Street estimates likely have a long way to come up.”

Shopify’s stock has soared as more companies adopt its online selling software and other services. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend: Gross merchandise volume -- a measure of product sales flowing through the Shopify platform -- was $30.9 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 109 per cent. Its Canadian-listed shares are up about 160 per cent this year.

Shopify opted not to provide fourth quarter or full-year financial guidance. Key risks include “unemployment, fiscal stimulus, and the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which may impact new shop creation on our platform and consumer spending,” the company said.

“Shopify’s e-commerce operating system continues to vacuum up market share among SMBs, capitalizing on strong underlying e-commerce trends and providing many businesses a lifeline during challenging macro conditions,” Colin Sebastian, an analyst with Robert W Baird & Co. Inc., wrote in a note following the earnings.

The company is positioned to beat pre-earnings estimates for the fourth quarter, he said, although “that lack of Q4 guidance may limit near-term upside in shares.”