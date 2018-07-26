{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jul 26, 2018

    Shopify to open first bricks-and-mortar location in L.A.

    The Canadian Press

    The logo of Shopify Inc. hangs on a wall at the company's office in Toronto, Ontario, March 13, 2015

    The logo of Shopify Inc. hangs on a wall at the company's office in Toronto, Ontario, March 13, 2015 , Bloomberg/Kevin Van Paassen

    TORONTO - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc. says it will open its first bricks-and-mortar location in downtown Los Angeles.

    The Ottawa-based company says it chose L.A. because the area is home to a large number of Shopify merchants who can benefit from the services and community that the space will provide

    It will open later this year at ROW DTLA, a historic district filled with shops, restaurants and offices.

    Shopify's chief operating officer Harley Finkelstein previously teased that the company may host events at the space or open it to merchants to sell their products for a few days at a time.
     