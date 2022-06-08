Shopify Vote on Lutke’s Powers Squeaked Through With 54% Support

(Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. investors were divided on the e-commerce company’s proposal to entrench Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke’s voting power.

Just under 54% voted in favor of creating a special “founder share” that guarantees Lutke at least 40% of the voting rights at the company under certain conditions, according to a statement Wednesday from Shopify.

To pass, the proposal required the support of a majority of the votes cast by shareholders, excluding the shares Lutke controls, at Tuesday’s virtual annual meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, shareholder advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. recommended that investors reject the arrangement. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System had indicated it would vote against the proposal.

