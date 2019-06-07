(Bloomberg) -- Employees of bankrupt department-store chain Shopko Stores Inc. are demanding the company’s private equity sponsor provide severance to workers impacted by its liquidation, according to a statement released Friday.

Shopko employees -- organizing through the labor non-profit United for Respect -- released an open letter to Sun Capital Partners Inc. executives Marc Leder and Rodger Krouse on Friday to make their appeal.

“Many of us have been left jobless and struggling to survive without severance for our years of service, and we are writing to you to demand accountability for Sun Capital’s actions,” read the letter, which asked that executives set up a fund for employees affected by the closures of the chain’s 350-plus stores.

A Sun Capital spokesman didn’t provide an immediate comment when contacted about the letter.

The move builds on the success of former Toys “R” Us workers, who successfully lobbied for the creation of a $20 million hardship fund by two of the chain’s private equity owners, Bain Capital and KKR & Co. Workers are increasingly speaking out to demand consideration during the bankruptcy process, buoyed by support from politicians, including some presidential hopefuls, in addition to the success of their peers.

“Many of us were promised severance packages when we found out our stores were closing, and then after we stayed till the end and went through the grueling liquidation process, were told that we would not be receiving severance after all,” the letter read.

Shopko filed for bankruptcy in January, and on Friday received court approval of a plan that will allow it to exit Chapter 11 and finalize the wind down of its operations.

