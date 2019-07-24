{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    49m ago

    Shoppers Drug Mart leads second-quarter revenue growth at Loblaw

    The Canadian Press

    Shoppers Drug Mart

    Shoppers Drug Mart

    BRAMPTON, Ont. -- The Loblaw (L.TO) grocery and pharmacy business says it had $286 million of net earnings from continuing operations during its second quarter, as revenue increased 2.9 per cent from a year earlier.

    Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s profit of 77 cents per share from continuing operations was down $7 million from $293 million in last year's second quarter.

    However, last year's overall second quarter profit was only $50 million or 13 cents per share after including a $243-million loss from its investment in Choice Properties, which is listed as a discontinued operation.

    Loblaw says its revenue for the 12 weeks ended June 15 was $11.13 billion, up $312 million from $10.82 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Same-store sales from food retail was up 0.6 per cent while same-store sales from drug retail grew 4.0 per cent from last year.

    Adjusted diluted net earnings from continuing operations was $1.01 per share, up from 93 cents per share last year. Discontinued operations didn't contribute to this year's second-quarter adjusted earnings but added 13 cents last year.

    The results were in line with analyst estimates of $1.01 per share of adjusted earnings and revenue of $11.15 billion, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
     