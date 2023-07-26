Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is expanding further into health-care services, opening new pharmacy clinics in Ontario.

The pharmacy chain, owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd., announced it had opened two new Pharmacy Care Clinics in a Tuesday news release.

The clinics will offer various “pharmacy health care services,” which include things like injury assessment and treatment as well as treatment for “common ailments.” The two clinics are located in Burlington and Mississauga.

“Expanded scope of practice has allowed us to reimagine the role pharmacists can play in the delivery of healthcare in Ontario,” Jeff Leger, a pharmacist and president of Shoppers Drug Mart, said in the news release.

Currently in Ontario, pharmacists are able to assess patients, prescribe medications for minor illnesses or injuries, administer vaccines or other medications and support managing chronic diseases.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in the release that pharmacists are “highly trained health care professionals” and by expanding pharmacists’ scope of practice, people in Ontario will have more convenient access to healthcare.

“Pharmacy care clinics, like the ones we toured today, speak to the success of allowing pharmacists to prescribe medication for some of the most common ailments,” she said.

“Thanks to this initiative, patients across Ontario are accessing care in their communities and avoiding unnecessary trips to the emergency department.”

The new Ontario clinics come after similar pharmacist-led clinics were opened in Alberta and Nova Scotia, where pharmacists provide care to 30 patients a day on average.