Kids’ medicine shortage will take a couple months to solve: HealthPRO’s pharmacy procurement head

Canada's biggest drugstore chain says sales of cough and cold products hit an all-time high this fall.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman and president Galen G. Weston says the combination of COVID-19, RSV and the flu led to a record number of cough and cold medication sales at the company's pharmacies, which include Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix.

He says the manufacturers of multinational and generic brands have had trouble keeping up with the spike in demand.

Weston says the "unusual pressure" on the industry has led to shortages, leaving retailers with limited stock for some medications.

He says manufacturers are working hard to get more product available, but it's difficult to say when the shortages will end.

Weston says the company also recorded sustained growth in prescription medication sales this fall.