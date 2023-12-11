Shoppers Spend Almost Twice as Long on Temu App Than Key Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- Shoppers are spending almost twice as long on Temu, the online shopping juggernaut backed by Chinese heavyweight PDD Holdings Inc., than they are on the apps of major rivals like Amazon.com Inc., according to research firm Apptopia.

On average, users spent 18 minutes per day on the Temu app in the second quarter, compared with 10 minutes for Amazon and 11 minutes for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s AliExpress, based on Apptopia’s device-level analysis. Among younger users, the time spent on Temu was 19 minutes, it said.

Time spent on Temu, or user engagement, continues to rise, extending its increase through October to about 22 minutes and widening the gap with shopping giants like Amazon, Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., according to the report.

That puts Temu’s engagement “in a league of its own,” it said.

Read more: Jack Ma’s Biggest E-Commerce Rival Is Coming for Amazon, Walmart

Temu is keen to convert one-time bargain-hunting buyers into repeat customers that will drive sustainable sales growth.

The addictive app is core to the strategy. It allows users to play games to win rewards, including spinning a roulette-like wheel to win a coupon — which goes up in value if you buy something within 10 minutes. The Temu app is available in more than 40 countries, though none have taken to it like customers in the US, where it’s Apple Inc.’s top app most days this year and sales have well and truly surpassed bargain-shopping giant Shein.

