(Bloomberg) -- Shoprite Holdings Ltd.’s Christo Wiese will retire as the chairman of Africa’s biggest grocer by next year’s annual general meeting, putting an end date on a tenure that has spanned almost three decades.

The move follows the former billionaire’s controversial re-election earlier this month, when his own superior voting rights carried him over the line even as a majority of ordinary shareholders opposed the appointment. Shoprite has started the search for a successor and will look for an independent candidate, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The decision brings clarity to the future makeup of Shoprite’s board following the investor backlash against Wiese, who has held extra voting shares for more than 40 years as part of a type of founder’s benefit. Shirley Zinn, the lead independent director, resigned last week, citing personal reasons.

