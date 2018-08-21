(Bloomberg) -- Shoprite Holdings Ltd.’s core lower-income South African customers are struggling and it’s weighing on the profitability of Africa’s biggest supermarket chain.

Earnings excluding one-time items fell to 9.69 rand in the year through June, missing the 10.82 rand analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The board also reduced the full-year dividend to 4.84 rand a share, the Cape Town-based company said in a statement Tuesday.

“Consumers are under a tremendous amount of pressure and conditions for Shoprite’s core customers at the lower end are particularly tough,” Alec Abraham, an analyst at Sasfin Securities Ltd., said by phone before the results were published.

The economic environment in South Africa has been impacted by higher fuel prices and rising unemployment levels to more than 27 percent in the second quarter. South African business confidence rose for the first time in six months in July, finally snapping its its longest losing streak since 2011.

The owner of chains including Checkers and U-Save also reported a sales decline in markets outside South Africa, dragged down by Angola. A 50 percent devaluation of the kwanza and the end of two years of breakneck revenue growth in Africa’s No. 2 crude producer contributed to a 7 percent fall in sub-Saharan markets in the year through June.

The shares, which have lost almost 20 percent since the company reported first-half earnings in February, closed 0.5 percent higher at 211.80 rand in Johannesburg on Monday, giving Shoprite a market value of 125 billion rand ($8.7 billion).

