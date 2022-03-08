(Bloomberg) -- Shoprite Holdings Ltd.’s focus on its core South African market is paying off as the continent’s largest supermarket chain improved profit and margin.

The Cape Town-based company has narrowed its focus to its home market, while scaling back elsewhere on the continent after struggling with supply-chain disruptions and repatriating funds.

Trading profit at its South African supermarket business rose 16% to 4.9 billion rand ($319 million) in the six months through Jan. 2, the owner of chains including Checkers and U-Save said in a statement Tuesday. Trading margin at this unit climbed to 6.7% from 6.5%.

Shoprite has seen continued momentum in its core local supermarket business in the second half, supported by the return to normal back-to-school trade and unrestricted liquor trading, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Engelbrecht said.

Shoprite declared an interim dividend of 2.33 rand, up from 1.91 rand a year ago.

