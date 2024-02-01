Short Bets May Pay Off as Japan’s Aozora Plunges 21% in One Day

(Bloomberg) -- Traders shorting Japanese lender Aozora Bank Ltd. may be poised to profit after the stock plunged 21% Thursday on losses tied to US commercial property.

The second-most shorted stock on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell by its daily limit in Tokyo after the bank said it expects to post a net loss of 28 billion yen ($191 million) for the fiscal year, compared with its previous forecast for profit. Aozora made an additional reserve of 32.4 billion yen against bad loans related to US office real estate.

Short interest stood at 21.9% of the bank’s free float as of Jan. 30, according to IHS Markit data.

That gauge for Aozora — which has over a third of its loan book made up of overseas lending — more than doubled last March amid fears of a US banking crisis. Short interest has mostly remained above 20% since then, according to IHS Markit data. Meanwhile the share price rebounded 39% from a March low through Wednesday.

The stock fell by the most since October 2008 on Thursday. As not all sell orders were met, it may be poised to drop even further.

Major institutions including Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hold net short positions of at least 2% each in Aozora, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The debt market also signaled increased concern about the bank’s credit quality. The spread on its 5.9% 2026 dollar bond surged 68 basis points to 192 basis points on Thursday, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

