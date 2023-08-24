(Bloomberg) -- The dark days are getting darker for a breed of Wall Street investor that tries to make money sniffing out the rot in Corporate America and beyond.

While high-profile attacks on the likes of Carl Icahn, Gautam Adani and Jack Dorsey may have raised the specter of an industry revival, activist short sellers are still enduring one of their worst years in more than a decade.

These traders — who seek flaws in listed companies and bet against them before making their findings public — continue to make battle with a meme-stock army that has the power to turn stock duds into winners overnight.

Add a brewing regulatory threat and an equity market defying every prophecy of doom, and it’s all conspired to slash the number of activist short campaigns initiated globally by more than a third since 2020.

That’s according to Diligent Market Intelligence, which calculates that this year is on pace to be one of the slowest since at least 2013. Since the industry peaked eight years ago, activity has dropped by a staggering 65%.

The drivers are myriad, but an ongoing US Department of Justice probe into many of the industry’s biggest names has been pivotal, according to practitioners. That, and an equity market which is roaring in defiance of the highest interest rates since before the financial crisis.

“Shorts in general are hard,” said Porter Collins, co-founder of Seawolf Capital LLC in New York, and one of the figures portrayed in The Big Short movie. “Shorts in a bull market are even harder.”

In theory, surging rates should be good news for short sellers, since that heaps pressure on indebted and unprofitable companies.

Instead, renewed investor risk appetite has whittled down one-month returns for short campaigns in the US to 4.2% on average this year, Diligent says — close to the low-end in data going back to 2013.

Meanwhile, having punished high-profile hedge funds by stoking shares of the likes of GameStop Corp. in 2021, retail investors are also continuing to disrupt the playbook. In a letter to clients this month, Dan Loeb of Third Point LLC said the firm has dialed back bets against individual companies as his peers continue to get burned by the Reddit-board crowd.

‘Steering Clear’

Short sellers bill themselves as a vital — and under-appreciated — force in the financial ecosystem.

In contrast to activist investors, who generally buy stakes in companies before trying to change the way they’re run, activist short sellers profit from declines — typically by selling borrowed shares and aiming to buy them back more cheaply.

It means they’re incentivized to find and expose corporate problems or overvalued companies. That makes them a potential antidote to dumb index cash, and the tendency of most investors to be positioned for gains — and consequently to want stocks to rise.

“Arguably short sellers are best-placed in the market to uncover those frauds,” Collins said. “The long sellers aren’t going to.”

But it sets them on a collision course with just about every other player in the market. Critics argue that the incentive doesn’t necessarily extend beyond simply making shares drop, that not all research stands up to scrutiny and that their tactics often amount to market manipulation. There are concerns, too, about the cozy relationship between some hedge funds and short sellers.

Their divisive role was at the center of the meme-stock frenzy in 2021. Although it was short sellers hurt in the fracas, the episode drew fresh attention to the industry and longstanding calls for more oversight — including from US lawmakers — were amplified.

In December of 2021, Bloomberg News reported that the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission were undertaking sweeping investigations into the industry. The outcomes of those probes are still pending — leaving the business in limbo.

“One major reason the US has seen a decline in short campaigns is the Department of Justice’s shorts probe,” said Rebecca Sherratt, publications editor for Diligent. “Short sellers are steering clear of US markets for now.”

The US, with the largest stock market in the world, sees by far the most short-sale campaigns. That means it is also the biggest driver of the global industry decline, in absolute terms, the Diligent data show.

There has been an almost perfect storm for activist short sellers, reckons Chris Drose, founder of Bleecker Street Research. Before last year’s declines, the market had been awash with IPOs and SPACs, but that’s no longer a feature.

“You had a flood of just garbage coming into the market and coming in at really high valuations,” said Drose. “The vibe in the market changed a little bit and there was less, because in a bear market that stuff gets taken out.”

