(Bloomberg) -- Short seller Gotham City Research LLC said Burford Capital Ltd. isn’t being financed appropriately because of the risks associated with litigation assets, in the wake of a recent report by Muddy Waters.

“We think Burford is inappropriately financed,” Gotham founder Daniel Yu said in an emailed statement. “Litigation assets -- whose associated cash flows’ size and timing are notoriously unpredictable -- should not be financed with debt. This poses a real risk of an eventual asset/liability mismatch nightmare.”

A representative for Burford didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail message seeking comment outside of normal business hours.

The company has previously said Muddy Waters’ short-seller report published Aug. 7 contained “many factual inaccuracies, simple analytical errors and selective use of information.” Burford’s executives spent about two hours on Thursday addressing investors and analysts on a conference call, and responding to questions about the company’s cash balance, use of fair value adjustments and the potential for a share buyback, among other things.

Burford shares fell 46% on Wednesday after Muddy Waters, the research firm founded by Carson Block, published a 25-page report saying that Burford overstated the returns it earns on its investments and has questionable financial reporting and governance. The shares rose 41% in the following two days after the litigation-finance company rebutted the report and Burford’s executives purchased shares.

Gotham shorted London-listed Burford last year, though the firm doesn’t have a short position in the company at the moment, according to the statement. While Yu commended Burford for arranging a conference call in response to the Muddy Waters report, the company could still do more to improve its disclosures and governance, he said.

