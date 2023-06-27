(Bloomberg) -- A report from short-seller Fuzzy Panda Research on Xponential Fitness Inc. has led one Wall Street firm to cut its price target on the boutique fitness company.

Baird analysts slashed their price target to $23 from $36 Tuesday as shares dropped a record 37% following the short report, which called the franchise “abusive” and “a house of cards.”

The claims made in the Fuzzy Panda report about the company’s leadership, health of its franchisees and future growth potential seem overblown or questionably presented, analysts led by Jonathan Komp wrote in a note, but “still, acknowledging a new sentiment overhang, we are applying a more conservative target multiple.”

Xponential Fitness did not respond to requests for comment.

Komp, who reiterated his neutral rating on the stock, said in the note that Baird doesn’t have incremental insight into claims made by Fuzzy Panda regarding the company’s management.

More than 90% of Wall Street analysts covering Xponential Fitness have a buy-equivalent rating on the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares are down roughly 31% so far in 2023.

