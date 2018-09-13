(Bloomberg) -- Chong Sing Holdings FinTech Group Ltd., a Hong Kong-listed loan provider, fell to an almost three-year low after short-seller Bonitas Research questioned the company’s financial reporting and said the stock is worth zero.

Chong Sing pumped up its 2017 profits using dubious accounting linked to an asset disposal, Bonitas Research, started by former Glaucus Research Group co-founder Matt Wiechert, alleged in a report published Thursday. The company also inflated the value of some of its businesses to secure financing from creditors, according to the report. Calls to Chong Sing went unanswered, while an external spokeswoman said she couldn’t immediately comment on the report.

The shares, which were up as much as 4.8 percent, fell as much as 2.4 percent to 41 Hong Kong cents after the report came out. Chong Sing, traded on the city’s Growth Enterprise Market, has lost almost 60 percent this year. Short interest was about 4 percent of the company’s free float this week, with traders needing about 20 days to cover their positions, according to Markit Ltd. data as of Sept. 11.

Wiechert started Bonitas Research in Texas after parting ways with Glaucus co-founder Soren Aandahl. Shares of Hosa International Ltd., another of Wiechert’s Hong Kong bearish targets, have been suspended from trading this month after losing almost 90 percent of their value following his critical report. Hosa denies the allegations and said it’s seeking an independent investigator.

Chong Sing, previously known as Credit China FinTech, has been the subject of critical reports before, in May 2017 and at the end of 2016. The stock gained 11 percent last year.

Activist short sellers have swept Hong Kong for targets in recent years, with some -- including Carson Block -- alleging that links between equity markets in the city and China facilitate stock manipulation. Short sellers borrow shares, sell them, and then aim to buy them back at a lower price to pocket the difference. Click here for an explainer.

