(Bloomberg) -- Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares slumped in regular trading Tuesday after Safkhet Capital Management LLC said it’s betting against the for-profit education company.

Speaking in a conference call after the market closed, Stephen Beard, Adtalem’s president and chief executive officer, said the report included statements that were “inaccurate” and “misleading,” and said the business was “strong” and “healthy.”

The call came as the firm released quarterly earnings in which it detailed growth in enrollment and raised guidance for revenue and adjusted earnings per share. The stock rose as much as 7% post-market, before paring the gain to around 2%.

Tuesday’s short-report from Safkhet Capital was the latest from the hedge fund, founded by short seller Fahmi Quadir, who made a prescient 2015 bet against the drugmaker formerly called Valeant Pharmaceuticals near its peak. The firm also made a winning call against shares of Wirecard AG, the German payment operator that crumbled in 2020 amid allegations of fraud.

“There is the clear case that students are experiencing inordinate amounts of debt relative to extremely poor outcomes, and we feel that in no universe, regardless of market conditions, is that a sustainable business model,” Quadir said in an interview. “It’s a high-conviction position.”

Read more: Why Activist Short Sellers Stir Up Controversy: QuickTake

Adtalem moved up its earnings release by two days because of the short-seller report. In addition to boosting guidance, it also said that its enrollment rose about 6% year-over-year in the quarter.

Read more: Adtalem Boosts FY Adjusted EPS Forecast, Beats Estimates

Shares of Illinois-based Adtalem, the parent organization of schools including the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, fell 19% in regular market hours Tuesday. It was their worst day since 2019. The decline drove the firm’s market value down by some $400 million, to roughly $1.9 billion.

Adtalem Global has seen one of the largest increases in short selling in the education services sector in the last 30 days, S3 Partners LLC said in a report Tuesday. Traders who have bet against it tallied $12.7 million in paper profits on Tuesday as of midday, accounting for the bulk of short sellers’ profits in the stock this month, S3 data show.

Read more: Short Seller Who Foresaw Valeant Crash Bets on Tesla Drop

The stock had surged more than 50% in the year through Monday’s close. It reached an all-time high above $70 per share in 2010.

The company has three buy ratings, no holds, no sells and an average 12-month price target of $65, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.