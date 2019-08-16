(Bloomberg) -- It’s turning into a struggle of wills between bears betting against Hong Kong equities and mainland Chinese investors.

Short selling volume has risen to 17% of total turnover this week, the highest proportion since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on a five-day moving average. At the same time, mainland investors continued to pile into Hong Kong stocks via exchange links with Shanghai and Shenzhen, on track for a 21st consecutive day of buying Friday.

So far bears have been winning. The Hang Seng Index has fallen more than 14% from its April high to be among the world’s worst performers, while selling momentum this week was the strongest since China’s currency devaluation four years ago. There may be a short squeeze happening now however, with the gauge rebounding 1.7% in the three days through Friday.

A combination of protests, the Sino-U.S. trade dispute and a weaker yuan has dragged on Hong Kong stocks. The city’s shares have lost $246 billion in value since the beginning of June.

To be sure, previous spikes in the short selling ratio haven’t been a great indicator for future moves. Back in 2016, a spike was followed by an almost 70% rally.

Banks and technology firms were among leading decliners on the Hang Seng Index on Friday, while Tencent fell for a second day after reporting worse-than-expected revenue. Ausnutria Dairy, which plunged 20% on Thursday following a short selling report, was up 15%.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeanny Yu in Hong Kong at jyu107@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, David Watkins, Magdalene Fung

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.