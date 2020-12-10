Short sellers won some high-profile victories this year with the collapse of payments firm Wirecard AG and hospital operator NMC Health Plc. Otherwise, 2020 is shaping up to be the worst year on record for some investors seeking to profit from share price declines.

A monthly index of short-selling hedge funds is down 32 per cent this year through October, according to data provider Hedge Fund Research. The performance is unlikely to have improved in November, given that European stocks posted their biggest-ever gain last month while the S&P 500 Index set a record.

The short funds index had its biggest monthly gain ever in March when global markets plunged because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to HFR’s data going back to 2005. Still, returns were quickly wiped out when stock prices came surging back.

Regulators in some countries banned short sales, governments stepped in with economic rescue packages and central banks flooded the markets with liquidity. The rally accelerated last month after drugmakers reported success in developing coronavirus vaccines.

“The money flows into the market means fundamental shorts have been very challenging,” said Mark Hiley, founding partner of The Analyst Research LLP, which produces both long and short investment recommendations and has published notes on companies including Wirecard. “Despite the big selloff in March it was almost impossible to reposition and then in November the market took everyone by surprise despite the vaccine being expected at some point.”

This year has been particularly difficult for those who are bearish on Tesla Inc., a favorite of individual investors. The stock, the subject of a years-long battle between skeptics and believers in Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s vision, has soared more than 600 per cent in 2020. The car company’s market value is hovering around US$600 billion, and it will crown the year by being added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 21.

Chanos’s Pain

“It’s been painful, clearly,” veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who has been betting against Tesla for five years, said in a Bloomberg “Front Row” interview. Shorts borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy them back at a lower price to return to the lender, pocketing the difference. Tesla shares rose on Thursday despite being downgraded to neutral from buy at New Street Research late Wednesday.

The biggest short bet in the biotech sector, U.S. vaccine developer Moderna Inc., also punished bears -- the shares are up more than 700 per cent in 2020, with the company on the verge of winning regulatory approval for an inoculation against the novel coronavirus.

Investors in Europe have pared back their short positions in Ocado Group Plc as the pandemic fueled a surge in demand for online grocery shopping, as well as in Deutsche Bank AG on renewed confidence in the lender’s turnaround strategy. In the U.S., personal styling company Stitch Fix Inc. has benefited from retail stores closing. The stock jumped 39 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Chinese companies, many of them listed in the U.S., also have surged even as bearish bets mounted. Carson Block, who made a name for himself targeting China-linked businesses, has struggled with bets against education companies GSX Techedu Inc. and TAL Education Group and streaming service Joyy Inc.

Solar Surge

Solar-power companies, a favorite sector for bears, also have been swept along in the rally fueled by rock-bottom interest rates and a frenzy among individual investors. Shares of U.S.-listed companies Enphase Energy Inc., SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and JinkoSolar Holding Co. have more than doubled this year.

To be sure, there was plenty of money to be made by betting against the companies that were hardest hit by the pandemic. Cinema operators Cineworld Group Plc and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., carriers Deutsche Lufthansa AG and American Airlines Group Inc. as well as department-store chain Macy’s Inc. have all slumped in 2020.

And so-called activist shorts like Block, who noisily target companies that they allege to have dodgy business or accounting practices, won big on Wirecard and NMC. Wirecard in June filed an application for insolvency proceedings after revealing that 1.9 billion euros (US$2.1 billion) of cash was missing. Middle East hospital operator NMC collapsed after uncovering US$2.7 billion of hidden debt in March and saying fraud apparently occurred.

Meanwhile, electric-truck developer Nikola Corp.’s stock price hasn’t recovered following a short-seller report in September. The company has rejected allegations that it misled investors about its capabilities and progress in developing vehicles.

November was a particularly brutal month for short sellers, with stocks that had performed the worst year-to-date rallying the most, while stocks that had done the best either “treaded water” or went down slightly, according to Barry Norris, who runs Argonaut Capital Partners LLP. The firm’s Absolute Return Fund, which goes both long and short, has returned 15 per cent this year, though has declined 10 per cent in the past month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Market Exuberance

“If you’re running a long-short fund that has been pretty successful year-to-date, you’ve got this situation where your longs are probably going up a bit, but your shorts are going up a lot, and therefore you lose money,” Norris said in a phone interview.

Even so, 2021 may turn out to be a better year for short sellers, with Norris predicting the current market exuberance likely fading early in the new year.

“A lot of these companies that have rallied a long way and in many cases have regained all their Covid losses are still in quite a big hole with pretty limited growth prospects, loads of cash burn, and not much scope for certainly to exceed investors’ expectations,” Norris said. “Whilst in general this quarter will have been pretty difficult for all short sellers, I can see some great opportunities ahead in individual stocks.”

