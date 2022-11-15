(Bloomberg) -- Ambu A/S, the Danish medical-equipment maker favored by short sellers, is once again proving to be a profitable investments for hedge funds betting against the stock.

Its shares fell as much as 16% in Copenhagen trading on Tuesday after the maker of endoscopes provided a 2022/23 forecast that disappointed the market. The drop gave short sellers a mark-to-market profit of as much as 510 million kroner ($70 million) after about an hour of trading, according to calculations based on IHS Markit data.

The profits would have been even higher if hedge funds hadn’t closed about half their short positions since May when Ambu fired its chief executive officer and promised more transparency in an attempt to restore trust. The shares have fluctuated wildly in the past decade and Ambu has been the subject of aggressive short selling on bets that earlier growth rates were unsustainable.

Analysts at Svenska Handelsbanken AB and DNB Bank ASA said on Tuesday that the market will have to significantly lower profit forecasts for the company, which counts Danish billionaire Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as one of its main owners. Still, Ambu’s management may have provided a “conservative” guidance to avoid having to cut its outlook at a later stage, the analysts said.

Ambu is trying to convince the world’s health professionals to switch from re-usable endoscopes to its single-use products. The company emerged as a pandemic winner as Covid-19 increased fears of cross-contamination between patients but has since faced product delays and problems meeting its growth targets.

--With assistance from Jonas Ekblom.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.