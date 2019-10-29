(Bloomberg) -- Banks and lawyers involved in Cum-Ex trades started to hide their ties to short selling as early as 2009 amid a government crackdown on the controversial tax practice.

A lawyer who was heavily involved in Cum-Ex deals told a Bonn court Tuesday that they started omitting short selling from communications to avoid scrutiny.

The testimony is part of the Bonn trial against former bankers Martin Shields and Nicholas Diable who are charged with helping to organize deals that led to more than 400 million euros ($437 million) in lost taxes. German authorities say Cum-Ex, where investors tried to collect taxes withheld on stock dividends multiple times, may have cost taxpayers more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion).

“We as advisers and also the banks immediately switched and avoided the word in written communication,” the lawyer, who is not being identified by German media, told the court.

The Cum-Ex deals were intrinsically linked to short-selling, another controversial practice where traders bet against the share price of traded companies.

Cum-Ex trades relied on the contribution from short sellers, who sold a stock shortly before a dividend was due but only delivered it after the payout date. The buyer was granted a substitute reimbursement in lieu of the dividend that made him eligible for a tax refund, even though no such tax had been paid. That refund is what made the Cum-Ex trade profitable, and the spoils were shared among all participants.

The windfalls made Cum-Ex a popular practice for a variety of bankers, and the lawyers who came up with the idea.

“Of course we had a disturbing feeling,” according to the lawyer, who like Shields and Diable, was cooperating with prosecutors. “But we all also had a deep common longing: we wanted it to continue, and we did everything to make it continue.”

The good times were threatened, however, in 2009 when the German Finance Ministry issued a letter saying that dividend tax refunds would no longer be granted for trades where buyers and short sellers cooperated.

The industry reacted by “twisting” communications and the overall set-up so that buyers would be able to claim they didn’t know who the seller was, the lawyer said. The Cum-Ex market only needed three days before everyone found a way to dodge the new rules, he said.

“Bankers and traders saw to it that the machinery could go on,” he said.

By exploiting how Germany taxed dividend payments, multiple people were able to claim ownership of tax refunds, a maneuver named after the Latin term Cum-Ex, meaning “With-Without.” Germany in 2012 revised its tax laws in an effort to end it, but whether the tactic is illegal is still being contested.

