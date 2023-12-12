(Bloomberg) -- Participation by global funds in trading in South Korea’s $1.8 trillion stock market has declined since the surprise return of a ban on short selling.

Foreign investors have accounted for 18% of total market turnover by value so far in December, on course for the lowest monthly level of the year, according to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. Local funds’ share of turnover also dipped while retail investors have extended their dominance of Korean trading.

“There isn’t much incentive to trade as actively as before for long-short hedge funds, as they cannot place new short positions,” said Cho Junkee, a market analyst at SK Securities Co. Similar dropoffs in turnover by domestic and foreign institutions occurred under the nation’s previous short-selling bans, he added.

Read: Why South Korea Banned Short Selling and What’s Next: QuickTake

Individual investors have accounted for 71% of turnover this month up from about 60% in October. Complaints of unfairness by retail traders were seen as part of the motivation for regulators to reimpose the ban in early November. The nation had previously imposed such halts to curb volatility.

Officials say the latest prohibition on short-selling — which runs through next June — was needed to stop illegal forms of the trading tactic. Critics argue that it makes price formation more difficult and lowers the market’s perception among international investors and index makers including MSCI Inc.

--With assistance from Hongcheol Kim.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.