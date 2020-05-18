(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds, market-making firms and other traders across Europe can resume short-selling of equities this week after regulators lifted bans instituted when markets plunged during March’s coronavirus outbreak.

Six European countries including France, Spain, and Austria said short-selling can begin again on Tuesday as bans set to expire Monday will not be renewed. Italy’s prohibition, slated to end in June, will also now end today.

“Short-selling is an activity that is part of a well-functioning market,” Robert Ophele, chairman of France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers, said Monday in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Ophele said the restrictions “didn’t have any detrimental effects” on the market and he looks forward to subsequent research on the effect of the bans, which covered markets hosting 60% of trading in the euro zone.

The prohibitions, which had been strongly opposed by hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and Germany’s primary exchange, were put in place in mid-March when regulators said such trading could exacerbate the steep declines in equity markets.

Short-selling, in which traders sell borrowed shares to profit from any fall in price, is controversial at the best of times. Proponents say it results in a more liquid, efficient market, and alerts investors to problems at targeted firms. Opponents accuse short-sellers of destabilizing companies.

Regulators in France and Italy said on Monday that the bans aren’t needed any longer because trading has become more normal. Greek and Belgian authorities also joined the lifting of restrictions. While volatility is higher than it was in February before the virus outbreak in Europe, the AMF said this is more a reflection of traders’ uncertainty about the future.

“We understood the rationale of the ban on short-selling in March to ‘cool-down’ the markets when everyone was selling everything at the same time,” said Stephane Boujnah, chief executive officer of Euronext NV. “However, now that volatility has somewhat returned to normal and there is much more diversification across trading patterns, this is a wise decision.”

The European Securities and Markets Authority, the Paris-based regulator that oversees standards across the bloc, coordinated the end of the bans. The regulator will continue to require increased disclosure of short positions until at least June 16.

(Updates with AMF comments in third paragraph, Euronext comments in eighth paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.